NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 966,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,656 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.44.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

