Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,357.62

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $4,357.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,706,663 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

