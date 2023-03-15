NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00007898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $160.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.14998152 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $177,340,636.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

