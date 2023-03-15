New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 2.7%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 80,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 158,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

New Found Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $761.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

