New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as high as C$50.00. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares.

New Look Vision Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

