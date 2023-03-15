New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.68. 5,616,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,246,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.