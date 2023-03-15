Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 463,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,473,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
