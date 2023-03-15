Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 463,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,473,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.