Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Mariner LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

