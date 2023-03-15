News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the quarter. News makes up 4.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in News by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in News by 3,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 8,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

News Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

