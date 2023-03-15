Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nissan Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

NSANY stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

