NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NL stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $300.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NL Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

