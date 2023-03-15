Noked Israel Ltd Has $488,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Noked Israel Ltd cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

