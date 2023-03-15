Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NOC stock traded down $12.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.69. 535,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $416.23 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

