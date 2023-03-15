NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Given Neutral Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NOW Price Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. NOW has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in NOW by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 864,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

