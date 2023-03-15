Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.59

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 254179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

