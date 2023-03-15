Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,007,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,882 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 503,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BXMX opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

