Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires Shares of 3,042 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 132.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.06. 1,530,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,114. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

