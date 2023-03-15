Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VOO traded down $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.57. 2,859,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,889. The firm has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day moving average is $358.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

