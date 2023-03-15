Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $25.27 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.75. 2,334,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,372. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.