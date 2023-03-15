Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.93. 1,493,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,162. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

