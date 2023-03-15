Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

