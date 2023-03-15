Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IWF stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.71. 580,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,405. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

