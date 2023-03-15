Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $7.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.23. 546,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

