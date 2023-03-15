Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires $86,070,656.70 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 29,893,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361,809. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.