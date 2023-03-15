Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 2,186,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

