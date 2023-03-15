Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.