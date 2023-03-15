OpenBlox (OBX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $983,626.24

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $983,626.24 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

