Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.10 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $63.32 million and $5.34 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

