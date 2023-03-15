Orchid Price Reaches $0.0866 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Orchid has a market cap of $59.78 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00214079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.90 or 1.00174760 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09196137 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,149,149.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

