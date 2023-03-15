Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Organigram Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OGI opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. Organigram has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.47 million, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.0288 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

