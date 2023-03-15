Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Acquires $91,124.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 519,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 264,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

