Oxen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $686,099.34 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $686,099.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,290.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00319212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00601401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00515599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,290,852 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

