Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $25.45.
About Oxford Lane Capital
