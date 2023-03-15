Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

