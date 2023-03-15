Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $10.90. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4,847 shares.
Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.
Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.
Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Valley Bancorp (PVBK)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.