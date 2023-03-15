PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Raised by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,793 shares in the company, valued at $12,278,434.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.