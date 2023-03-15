PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $446-$452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.47 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.91.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,972 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

