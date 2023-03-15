PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.78 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,972 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

