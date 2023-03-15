Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

