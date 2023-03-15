Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

