Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 540,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,509,000 after buying an additional 370,382 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,515.75, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

