Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 550,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

