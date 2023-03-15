Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,327,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Parsons has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

