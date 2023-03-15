Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.99

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.99 and last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 27261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.30.

PSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

