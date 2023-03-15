Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.