Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 9.8 %

CRS stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -666.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

