Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

California Resources Stock Down 7.5 %

CRC traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 586,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

