Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. ModivCare makes up 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.80% of ModivCare worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ModivCare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Performance

ModivCare stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $121.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ModivCare

Several analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.