Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of FARM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 26,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,773. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

