Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,746. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 951,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

