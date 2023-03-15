Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,889. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

